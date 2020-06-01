Clicks40
The Truth About "A.K.A. Jane Roe"
A new documentary on FX purports that Norma McCorvey, the plaintiff "Jane Roe" in the 1973 Roe v Wade Supreme Court decision that decriminalized abortion in all 50 states in all stages of pregnancy—lied about being pro-life after all. The main irony of this is Norma was used as a trophy by the National Abortion Rights Action League, and by Texas law school graduate Sarah Weddington who trawled for pregnant women looking for abortions—and who successfully brought the case to the Supreme Court. None of her 2017 obituaries mention having been phony as a pro-lifer. None of her close friends in the pro-life movement buy any of this nonsense Posthumously, Norma is being used by the producers of a very deceptive FX documentary, titled "AKA Jane Roe," which I review in this video.