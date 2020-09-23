Cardinal Müller Would Serve Joseph Biden with Holy Communion

“There should be no public debate at the Communion rail [which the Novus Ordo abolished],” Cardinal Müller told Edward Pentin who asked him if he would give Holy Communion to Joseph Biden (NcRegister.com, September 23).Müller pontificated that Biden’s parish priest or bishop “must clearly tell” Biden and other "Catholic" pro-abortionists that the killing of a human being in the womb is a grave sin - as if Biden, 78, wouldn't know the Catholic doctrine on abortion.