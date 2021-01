Bishop Luc Matthys, former Bishop of Armidale in regional NSW, passed away peacefully this morning in Tamworth. Bishop Matthys was 85 years old, had been a priest for 59 years and a bishop for 21 … More

Bishop Luc Matthys, former Bishop of Armidale in regional NSW, passed away peacefully this morning in Tamworth. Bishop Matthys was 85 years old, had been a priest for 59 years and a bishop for 21 years. May he rest in peace