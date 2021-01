Last Saturday, a new church for the ICC parish in Sartell, MN was blessed by Bp. Pivarunas, followed by a Pontifical High Mass. There is still a lot of work to accomplish but it's an exciting new … More

Last Saturday, a new church for the ICC parish in Sartell, MN was blessed by Bp. Pivarunas, followed by a Pontifical High Mass. There is still a lot of work to accomplish but it's an exciting new phase for the parish! All of the former pastors were in attendance for the event!