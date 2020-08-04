Polish Bishop Suffers Media Execution: The Outcome? Nothing

The Prosecutor's Office of Pleszew, Poland, has refused to open an investigation against Kalisz Bishop Edward Janiak because they didn’t find any indication of a crime, Polish media reported.
A Polish abuse propaganda film had accused Janiak of having “covered up” abuses of minors.
The gullible Polish bishops were only too willing to take the claims at face value, the Vatican jumped on the bandwagon and even replaced Janiak with an Apostolic Administrator.
Janiak always denounced a “media campaign” and “unjust accusations.” He was defended by the highly respected Father Tadeusz Rydzyk, the director of Radio Maryja.
#newsYlffusajov
Clicks82
- Report
Social networks