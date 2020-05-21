Clicks43
World Over – 2020-05-21 - Cardinal Gerhard Muller with Raymond Arroyo
GERHARD CARDINAL MÜLLER, former prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith talks about the curtailing of religious freedom during the pandemic, and discusses the lasting legacy of St. John Paul II on his centenary this week.