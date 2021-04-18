SKULLDUGGERY: Will Afghanistan end like Vietnam?

Will Afghanistan end like Vietnam?
President Biden’s announcement that he plans to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by September 11th of this year will mark the end of America’s longest war. But: is it too soon to leave? Michael Isikoff, Daniel Klaidman and Victoria Bassetti are joined by Richard Clarke, the former White House counterterrorism adviser on 9/11 and outspoken critic of the George W. Bush administration. Clarke talks about the original flaws in the Afghanistan campaign, and gives his informed take on what future threats might endanger not only the Afghan government, but the United States, as well.
Then, eight-year Marine veteran and novelist Elliot Ackerman joins to respond to some of Clarke’s opinions, and to offer his own foreboding predictions about what is to come. The United States might be done with Afghanistan, Ackerman says, but Afghanistan isn’t done with the United States.
GUESTS:
Richard Clarke (@richardclarke), former Assistant Secretary of State, NSC member, and White House counterterrorism adviser.
Elliot Ackerman (@elliotackerman), author of 2034: A Novel of the Next World War (with Admiral James Stavridis)
HOSTS:
Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff), Chief Investigative Correspondent, Yahoo News
Daniel Klaidman (@dklaidman), Editor in Chief, Yahoo News
Victoria Bassetti (@VBass), fellow, Brennan Center for Justice (contributing co-host)
RESOURCES:
President Joe Biden on his plans for withdrawing troops from Afghanistan (Apr. 14, 2021)
