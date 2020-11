Father João Paulo Araujo Gomes of Sant'Ana Parish in Gravatá, Brazil, takes care of abandoned and injured dogs, and finds a new home for them.He uses his homilies to convince his parishioners to adopt dogs living with him in the parish (LaVanguardia.com, November 28).In his Instagram account, Gomes shares photos and videos of the dogs. On Sundays, he takes them to Mass which his parishioners like very much.