256. It’s not easy

The existence on earth isn’t always easy, even for Jesus. And, if it’s not easy for Jesus, we can be in trouble too:“A prophet is not without honour except in his native place and among his own kin and in his own house.” Mark, chapter 6, verse 4Whether we are believers or not, we will someday have challenges that will require patience and time to get through it. From childhood to today, the challenges were multiplied.For Jesus, he will be continually persecuted. Not because of his mistakes because he didn’t sin, but because the people around him don’t understand him. It’s not the thorn that he wears in the manner of Paul, but the insults, the spittle, the thorns. Then the nails and the spear will be revealed when he receives them on the Cross.We move forward day by day with our sorrows and with our joys too. Let’s ask Jesus to help us persevere in faith and continue to grow in the Love of God, with the Holy Spirit as our guide.Book: Let’s reveal GodNormand Thomas