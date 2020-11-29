We have seen Germany. London. We have seen Australia & Canada. We have seen America. On & on. And now this from Spain. I am beyond words disgusted with growing global police state that is abusing … More

We have seen Germany. London. We have seen Australia & Canada. We have seen America. On & on. And now this from Spain. I am beyond words disgusted with growing global police state that is abusing people like this



A young woman in Sabadell, Spain is tased after trying to bring her mother to a psychologist’s appointment. This violated the clinic’s policies on patients bringing people with them to appointments due to COVID-19, and they called the police.