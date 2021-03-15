 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
Clicks574
Irapuato
1
March 16 Saint Heribert of Cologne. by irapuato on March 16, 2015. Also known as Eriberto Herbert Bert Berti Berto Heri Herko Memorial 16 March Profile Son of Duke Hugo of Worms, Germany. …More
March 16 Saint Heribert of Cologne.

by irapuato on March 16, 2015. Also known as

Eriberto
Herbert
Bert
Berti
Berto
Heri
Herko
Memorial

16 March
Profile

Son of Duke Hugo of Worms, Germany. Educated at the cathedral school at Worms. Provost of the cathedral. Ordained in 994. Chancellor for Italy under King Otto III in 994. Chancellor for Germany in 997. Archbishop of Cologne, Germany on 9 July 999. Attended the death-bed of King Otto at Paterno. Initially opposed the ascension of King Henry II, and was imprisoned by him. However, when Henry was elected king on 7 June 1002, Heribert immediately acknowledged him as king, and became one of his advisors. Founded and endowed the Benedictine monastery and church of Deutz, Germany. Obtained miracles by prayer, including the end of a drought. Honoured as a saint even during his lifetime.
Born

c.970 at Worms, Germany
Died

16 March 1021 at Cologne, Germany of natural causes
relics in the church at Deutz, Germany (part of modern Cologne
Canonized

1075 by Pope Saint Gregory VII
Patronage

against drought
for rain

Deutz, Germany
Representation

archbishop calling down rain by his prayers
man kneeling before Saint Henry II
catholicsaints.info/saint-heribert-of-cologne/
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Irapuato mentioned this post in March 16 - Saint Heribert of Cologne
Irapuato
  • Report
✍️ Other Saints of the Day:
Abban of Kill-Abban
Abraham Kidunaia
Agapitus of Ravenna
Aninus of Syria
Benedicta of Assisi
Dionysius of Aquileia
Dentlin of Hainault
Eusebia of Hamage
Felix of Aquileia
Finian Lobhar
Gregory Makar
Heribert of Cologne
Hilary of Aquileia
Jean de Brebeuf
John Amias
John Sordi of Vicenza
Julian of Anazarbus
Largus of Aquileia
Malcoldia of Asti
Megingaud of Wurzbur…More
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up