March 16 Saint Heribert of Cologne. by irapuato on March 16, 2015. Also known as Eriberto Herbert Bert Berti Berto Heri Herko Memorial 16 March Profile Son of Duke Hugo of Worms, Germany. …More
March 16 Saint Heribert of Cologne.
by irapuato on March 16, 2015. Also known as
Eriberto
Herbert
Bert
Berti
Berto
Heri
Herko
Memorial
16 March
Profile
Son of Duke Hugo of Worms, Germany. Educated at the cathedral school at Worms. Provost of the cathedral. Ordained in 994. Chancellor for Italy under King Otto III in 994. Chancellor for Germany in 997. Archbishop of Cologne, Germany on 9 July 999. Attended the death-bed of King Otto at Paterno. Initially opposed the ascension of King Henry II, and was imprisoned by him. However, when Henry was elected king on 7 June 1002, Heribert immediately acknowledged him as king, and became one of his advisors. Founded and endowed the Benedictine monastery and church of Deutz, Germany. Obtained miracles by prayer, including the end of a drought. Honoured as a saint even during his lifetime.
Born
c.970 at Worms, Germany
Died
16 March 1021 at Cologne, Germany of natural causes
relics in the church at Deutz, Germany (part of modern Cologne
Canonized
1075 by Pope Saint Gregory VII
Patronage
against drought
for rain
Deutz, Germany
Representation
archbishop calling down rain by his prayers
man kneeling before Saint Henry II
catholicsaints.info/saint-heribert-of-cologne/
Other Saints of the Day:
Abban of Kill-Abban
Abraham Kidunaia
Agapitus of Ravenna
Aninus of Syria
Benedicta of Assisi
Dionysius of Aquileia
Dentlin of Hainault
Eusebia of Hamage
Felix of Aquileia
Finian Lobhar
Gregory Makar
Heribert of Cologne
Hilary of Aquileia
Jean de Brebeuf
John Amias
John Sordi of Vicenza
Julian of Anazarbus
Largus of Aquileia
Malcoldia of Asti
Megingaud of Wurzbur…More
