Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 14,6-14.

Jesus said to him, "I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me."

If you know me, then you will also know my Father. From now on you do know him and have seen him."

Philip said to him, "Master, show us the Father, and that will be enough for us."

Jesus said to him, "Have I been with you for so long a time and you still do not know me, Philip? Whoever has seen me has seen the Father. How can you say, 'Show us the Father'?

Do you not believe that I am in the Father and the Father is in me? The words that I speak to you I do not speak on my own. The Father who dwells in me is doing his works.

Believe me that I am in the Father and the Father is in me, or else, believe because of the works themselves.

Amen, amen, I say to you, whoever believes in me will do the works that I do, and will do greater ones than these, because I am going to the Father.

And whatever you ask in my name, I will do, so that the Father may be glorified in the Son.

If you ask anything of me in my name, I will do it.

Copyright © Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, USCCB

Saint Paul VI

Pope from 1963-1978

Message for the Day of Vocations 1971

“I will appoint over you shepherds” (Jer 3:15)

Faithful to the memory of Jesus, the apostles rejoiced with the new believers, because in him they had found not only the shepherd of their soul, but also the head of shepherds. When the hour had come to return to the Father, upon leaving this world, Jesus wanted to choose and to call other “shepherds after his own heart” (Jer 3:15). He did so by his free choice, so that they might continue his own mission in the whole world until the end of time. They were to be the people sent by him, his messengers, his apostles. They would be pastors solely in his name, for the good of the flock and in the power of his Spirit, to whom they were to remain faithful.

After his triple profession of love for Jesus, Peter, the first one of them all, was named shepherd of Jesus’ sheep and lambs (Jn 21:15). Then all the apostles. And after them, others more, and all of them in the same Spirit. And at all times, they must all guide the Lord’s flock, which was entrusted to them, not so that they would dominate over them, but to be models for the flock (1 Pet 5:3), with total disinterestedness and great energy of heart. Only then will they one day be able to receive the reward they have deserved, when the head of the shepherds returns.