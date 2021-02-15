Mexico: Novus Ordo Church In Free Fall

Despite the local bishops' Vatican II and Francis triumphalism only 77.7% of Mexicans identify as Catholics, the lowest rate ever recorded.Mexico is second to Brazil as the world's biggest Catholic country. The percentage of Catholics fell from 98% to 88% between 1960-2000 and from 88% to 77,7% between 2000-2020.As the Novus Ordo Church keeps secularising, promoting immorality, and turning into a leftwing political party, people looking for religion turn to Protestant sects which have increased from 7.5% (2010) to 11.2% (2020).The data are taken from the decennial population census carried out by Mexico's National Institute of Statistics and Geography.