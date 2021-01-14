People Say Our Homeschool Method Is Crazy, But Here's Why it Works (Joeschooling #5 of 5) Subscribe for comedy clips and Jen’s weekly podcast, which hit the iTunes Comedy Top 10! // Joe and Jen … More





Subscribe for comedy clips and Jen’s weekly podcast, which hit the iTunes Comedy Top 10! // Joe and Jen discuss the benefits of subject-driven education.



Comment with questions - we'll get to as many as possible!



*NOTE FROM JEN*

I lost my notes on what I was supposed to link to in the descriptions of these videos. Truly I am a disaster. If you need a link to a resource leave a comment. Now you see why people like me need a REALLY SIMPLE homeschool method.



*ABOUT THE SERIES*

"Joeschooling" is the home education method my husband developed. He grew up in generational poverty, raised by a single mother who had no education herself. He went to Yale, graduating in three years with honors. Then he went to Columbia Law, Stanford Graduate School of Business, and studied in the Masters Computer Science program at Standford. We did this Joeschooling series because so many people requested it. During my Naughty Corner standup comedy tour, people noticed that my six kids were often with me on the road and asked how this was possible. I explained that we homeschool - which led everyone to wonder how THAT was possible, since I had a had a daily national talk radio show in addition to the standup comedy tour. After enough people asked, we did this series. We don't think homeschooling is right for everyone - in fact, some of our kids have chosen to go to school because it sounded fun. We did this series for people who want to homeschool, even if just temporarily, but don't have hours and hours a day to dedicate to it. If you'd like to see more of what I do, subscribe to this channel for my weekly podcast (an iTunes Comedy Top 10 podcast!) and add my standup comedy special to your watchlist on Amazon Prime. It has homeschool jokes, of course:



