EWTN News Nightly | Thursday, April 22, 2021

On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: Senator Rand Paul and a group of Republican Senators are demanding Attorney General Merrick Garland and officials from the Small Business Administration open investigations against Planned Parenthood affiliates, for the millions of dollars they received in the Paycheck Protection Program. Meanwhile, speaking virtually through an interpreter at the White House Climate Summit, Pope Francis said, “We must care for nature so that nature may care for us.” And the Pope also met with the head of the Legionaries of Christ, a religious congregation of over a thousand priests in 21 countries. The General Director of the Legion, Father John Connor, joins to tell us about his meeting with the Holy Father. The Head of the Catholic Church in Ireland met with government officials this week regarding new restrictions that ban the public celebration of religious services. Archbishop Eamon Martin from the Archdiocese of Armagh and the Primate of all Ireland, tells us how the meeting went and if there are any updates to whether public Masses will resume. Finally this evening, "The Chosen," a series on the life of Jesus and His followers, has been described as the highest crowd-funded media project in history. Now in season two, the show is reaching a growing global audience. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: EWTN News Nightly | Thursday, April 22, 2021On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: Senator Rand Paul and a group of Republican Senators are demanding Attorney General Merrick Garland and officials from the Small Business Administration open investigations against Planned Parenthood affiliates, for the millions of dollars they received in the Paycheck Protection Program. Meanwhile, speaking virtually through an interpreter at the White House Climate Summit, Pope Francis said, “We must care for nature so that nature may care for us.” And the Pope also met with the head of the Legionaries of Christ, a religious congregation of over a thousand priests in 21 countries. The General Director of the Legion, Father John Connor, joins to tell us about his meeting with the Holy Father. The Head of the Catholic Church in Ireland met with government officials this week regarding new restrictions that ban the public celebration of religious services. Archbishop Eamon Martin from the Archdiocese of Armagh and the Primate of all Ireland, tells us how the meeting went and if there are any updates to whether public Masses will resume. Finally this evening, "The Chosen," a series on the life of Jesus and His followers, has been described as the highest crowd-funded media project in history. Now in season two, the show is reaching a growing global audience. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly