A Reflection for Easter

For the Feast of Christ’s Resurrection from the Dead

Τού γνώναι Χριστόν αύτού καί τήν δύναμιν τής άναστάσεως.

All I want to know is Christ and the power of his resurrection.[1]

Τού γνώναι αύτού καί τήν δύναμιν τής άναστάσεως. αύτού καί τήν κοινωνίαν τών παθημάτων αύτού, συνμορφούμενος τώ θανάτω αύτού, είπας καταντμήσω είς τήν έξανάστασιν τήν έκ νεκρών.

Sicut enim fuit Jonas in ventre ceti tribus diebus et tribus noctibus, sic erit Filius hominis in corde terrae tribus diebus et tribus noctibus

έν τή κοιλία;(

) έν τή καρδία

Generatio mala et adultera signum quaerit: et signum non dabitur ei, nisi signum Ionae prophetae.

Et accepto corpore, Ioseph involvit illud in sindone munda. Et posuit illud in monumento suo novo quod exciderat in petra. Et advolvit saxum magnum ad ostium monumenti, et abiit.

Inferno

Lasciate ogni speranza, voi ch’intrate.

Inferno

Canto

Nos autem sperabamus quia ipse esset redempturus Israel, et nunc super haec omnia tertia dies est hodie quod haec facta est

Si tu es Christus, salvum fac temetipsum et nos

O stulti et tardi corde ad credendum in omnibus quae locuti sunt Prophetae! Nonne haec oportuit pati Christum, et ita intrare in gloriam suam

Et monumenta aperta sunt: et multa corpora sanctorum qui dormierant, surrexerunt. Et exeuntes de monumentis post resurrectionem eius, venerunt in sanctum civitatem et apparuerunt multis.

In quo nobis spes beatae resurrectionis effulsit, ut, quos contristat certa moriendi conditio, eosdem consoletur futurae immortalitatis promissio

By proclaiming that his sole ambition is knowledge of Christ and experience of his resurrection, St Paul leads the believer to the core doctrine of Christianity, expressed in the creeds. By being raised from the dead, Jesus manifests his one-ness with God and the ultimate conquest of evil, in fulfilment not only of prophesies of the ancient scriptures but those he had made himself.In his first letter to the Corinthians, St Paul explains “….and if Christ has not risen, vain is your faith, for you are still in your sins. Hence, they also who have fallen asleep in Christ, have perished! If, with this life only in view, we have had hope in Christ, we of all people are the most to be pitied. But now Christ has risen from the dead, the first fruits of those who have fallen asleep. For since by a man came death, by a man also comes resurrection for the dead.”[2]None of the followers of Christ were prepared for the resurrection. Jesus had drawn a parallel between the episode of Jonah’s three days in “the heart of the sea” and his being lain in “the heart of the earth”.[3] However this was insufficient to allay their skepticism, particularly that of Thomas who required concrete proof. For him the placement of Jesus in the tomb represented a closure. Nothing would persuade him to believe otherwise until Jesus allowed himself to be seen and heard and touched. He then recognized the Lord, still scarred in his glorified body, whereas he himself would carry the scars of his incomprehension. The sign of Jonah to this day remains incomprehensible to those who have excluded God in Christ from their lives. Like some of the Scribes and Pharisees, they demand a, heedless of the warning from Jesus, “It is an evil and adulterous generation that asks for a sign!”[4]Being interred in theis the prologue to Easter morning yet so rich with significance. At first glance the episode is the record of an ordinary burial: “….and having taken the body, Joseph wrapped it in a clean linen shroud and laid it in his own new tomb, which he had hewn in the rock; and he rolled a great stone to the door of the tomb and departed.”[5] Theis the realm of the dead, which draws attention to the creedal formula “he descended into hell”. In the ancient world Sheol (שְׁאוֹל) or Hades () represented a quasi-geographical mysterious and gloomy after-life.Dante’s epic poem extended the idea to a realm inhabited by those who reject spiritual values by yielding to perversions, spiritual, intellectual or interpersonal, a place of hopelessness, worse still, of utter loss.[6] Thisis not necessarily geographical: it may be a condition or achievement. The descent, then, would refer to what became known in middle English as the, to describe the time between the crucifixion and the resurrection. In death, Jesus enters the abyss of isolation.No element of human pain, adversity or degradation is left untouched by him, nor a living hell, where savagery and brutality are at their worst, where terror such as that of Auschwitz, the Gulag or the atrocities of Iraq, Syria, Nigeria and more, is played out. So when Jesus screamed in anguish “?” he has taken on the forsakenness of everyone who appears abandoned by God, who cries out to God yet receives no answer. For the philosopher Simone Weil this was the real moment of crucifixion. There could be no answer.In a strange counterpoint to Dante and his guide, another two companions taking the road to Emmaus, and deeply perturbed by the death of their hope, come into view. “We had hoped that he was the one to redeem Israel, and now above all these things, it is the third day since all this happened.”[7] The one on whom they had pinned their dreams, the redeemer, had disappeared. In that complete void, only what lingered could be a memory of the jeers of the unbelievers: “If you are the Son of God, save yourself and save us.”[8]Yet while speaking about the demolition of their hope they fail to notice that this very hope is alive in their midst. Even when their incognito fellow traveler exclaimed, “O you foolish and slow of heart in believing everything the prophets have spoken. Had not Christ to suffer these things and thereby enter into his glory?”[9] they could not recognize the voice nor perceive to whom it belonged.The reality of Holy Saturday, the descent into hell, is a potent reminder that not only God’s speech but alsois part of the Christian revelation. The brilliance of the Resurrection is all the more stunning in its emergence from the realm of the dead to bring about the conquest of evil. All that is worst is eclipsed by all that is sacred; what is hatred is dissolved in love. The transformation that is celebrated as Easter is only appreciated through entry into the Life of God, initially through the re-birth of Baptism but then year by year,re--ing those vows in the Paschal liturgy and day by day perfecting them through prayer and the sacraments where the splendour of God’s glory is met.The feast of the Resurrection makes sense of the passage in St Matthew’s account that at the death of Jesus, tombs opened and the bodies of the saints were raised.[10] Every person is a being who does not live forever, but is necessarily subject to death. It ispar excellence, a shadow that separates from all the blessings of life that uplift and are the source of great happiness.It also separates those who love and are loved and this makes it seem a puzzling misfortune. Yet “love is strong as death”[11] for God wholove has now conquered death. Resurrectionthe greater power of love over death. This is recapitulated in the Preface of the Requiem Mass: “In Christ the hope of a blessed resurrection beams bright for us, bringing all afflicted under the certain sentence of death, the consoling promise of future immortality.”[12]I have risen andstill with you, alleluia.[13]PMW[1] Phil 3: 10-11.All I want to know is him and the power of his resurrection and to share his sufferings by conforming to his death if only in that way I may attain the resurrection from the dead.[2] 1 Cor 15: 17-21.[3] Lk 11:30; Mt 12: 40.. “For as Jonah was for three days and nights in the belly of a sea monster, so will the Son of Man be in the heart of the earth for three days and nights.”The Latin text doesn’t capture the lovely symmetry and alliteration of the Greek:in the belly.(in the heart).[4] Mt 12: 39.[5] Mt 27: 59-60.[6]Dante entering thewith Virgil passes under the sign:“Abandon all hope, you who enter”.3:8[7] Lk 24:21[8] Lk 23: 39[9] Lk 24: 25-6[10] Mt 27:52[11] Song of Songs. 8:6[12][13] Introit of the Mass of Easter.