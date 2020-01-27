How Fatima Third Secret Relates to Social Reign of Christ the King with Christopher Ferrara and Dr Taylor Marshall. They will cover the Third Secret and the missing Marian spoken portion of the … More

How Fatima Third Secret Relates to Social Reign of Christ the King with Christopher Ferrara and Dr Taylor Marshall. They will cover the Third Secret and the missing Marian spoken portion of the Third Secret and identify the "false friends" of Fatima from Ferrara's book. We will see how the message of Fatim ties in with Christ the King and the Social Reign of Christ the King over all the earth. Christopher Ferrara's False Friends of Fatima book: www.amazon.com/…/0981535755