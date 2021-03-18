Did Anybody Suggest This? No Homosexual Must "Ever Be Excluded" From The Church - Cardinal

“I would very much like everybody to clearly understand that we are open to accompanying all people,” said pro-homosex Cardinal Kevin Farrell about the impossibility of "blessing" homosex liaisons (Online press conference, March 18).He insisted that "nobody, nobody must ever be excluded from the pastoral care and love and concern of the Church” - although, in the whole discussion, this suggestion has not come up once.Meanwhile all priests were excluded from celebrating Mass in St Peter’s and condemned to passive "concelebration."