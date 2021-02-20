EWTN News Nightly | Friday, February 19, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden visited a vaccine production facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan Friday afternoon, shortly after deliveri… More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden visited a vaccine production facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan Friday afternoon, shortly after delivering remarks (virtually) before the Munich Security Conference and taking part in a G-7 meeting. Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry is crafting a bill he says could prevent abortions and provide needed services to women. It's called the Care for Her Legislation Act, and it is now gaining the support it needs to get passed. The broad immigration bill known as the 'US Citizenship Act,' proposed by the Biden administration, would among other items provide an eight year pathway to citizenship for eleven million people living in the U.S. without legal status. President of the Latino Partnership for Conservative Principles, Alfonso Aguilar, joins us to share his thoughts on what is being proposed. Meanwhile, Professor at the North Dakota State University School of Pharmacy and Department of Public Health, Dr. Mark Strand, joins to discuss why he believes North Dakota has been so successful in its vaccine rollout so far. With Pope Francis leaving for Iraq in two weeks, Rome Correspondent Colm Flynn sat down with Cardinal Fernando Filoni, former Papal Nuncio to Iraq, to discuss why he decided to stay in Iraq during the war. And finally this evening, NASA has completed the riskiest step yet in a quest to discover if life ever existed on Mars. Yesterday, Perseverance, became the ninth spacecraft since the 1970s to land on the red planet.