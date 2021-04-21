April 22 The Gospel breski1 Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 6,44-51. Jesus said to the crowds: "No one can come to me unless the Father who sent me draw him, and I will raise him … More

April 22 The Gospel

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 6,44-51.

Jesus said to the crowds: "No one can come to me unless the Father who sent me draw him, and I will raise him on the last day.

It is written in the prophets: 'They shall all be taught by God.' Everyone who listens to my Father and learns from him comes to me.

Not that anyone has seen the Father except the one who is from God; he has seen the Father.

Amen, amen, I say to you, whoever believes has eternal life.

I am the bread of life.

Your ancestors ate the manna in the desert, but they died;

this is the bread that comes down from heaven so that one may eat it and not die.

I am the living bread that came down from heaven; whoever eats this bread will live forever; and the bread that I will give is my flesh for the life of the world."

Copyright © Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, USCCB

Saint Teresa of Avila (1515-1582)

Carmelite, Doctor of the Church

The Way of Perfection, ch. 33-34 (trans. ©Institute of Carmelite Studies)

"This is the bread that comes down from heaven so that one may eat it and not die"

Once Jesus saw the need, he sought out a wonderful means by which to show the extremity of his love for us, and in his own name and in that of his brothers he made the following petition: «Give us this day, Lord, our daily bread» (Mt 6:11) (…) It was necessary for us to see his love and courage in order to be awakened – and not just once but every day. After he saw all this he must have resolved to remain with us here below (…)

I have noticed how, in this petition alone, he repeats the words: first he says and asks the Father to give us this daily bread, and then repeats: "Give it to us this day, Lord". It's as though Jesus tells the Father that he is now ours since the Father has given him to die for us; and asks that the Father not take him from us until the end of the world; that he allow him to serve each day... Reflecting upon why after the word "daily" the Lord said "give us this day, Lord," that is, be ours every day. I've come to think that it is because here on earth we possess Him and also in heaven we will possess Him if we profit well by His company (…) In saying "this day," it seems to me, He is referring to one day: that which lasts as long as the world and no longer. And one day indeed! (…)

So the Son tells His Father that because there is no more than one day the Father should let Him pass it in servitude. Since the Father has already given us His Son and, just because He wanted to, sent Him into the world, the Son, just because He wants to, desires not to abandon us but to remain here with us, to the greater glory of His friends and the affliction of His enemies. He asks again for no more than to be with us this day only, because it is a fact that He has given us this most sacred bread forever. His Majesty gave us, as I have said, the manna and nourishment of His humanity that we might find Him at will and not die of hunger.

breski1