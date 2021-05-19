President Biden heads to MI pushing Electric Vehicles: ‘future of the auto industry is electric’ President Joe Biden went to Dearborn, Michigan on Tuesday, touring Ford's Electric Vehicle Center, as … More





President Joe Biden went to Dearborn, Michigan on Tuesday, touring Ford's Electric Vehicle Center, as he pushed his Infrastructure Plan that includes 500,000 charging stations. The president said in prepared remarks to auto workers, "Look the future of the auto industry is electric, there's no turning back." Also today, the COVID-19 Response Team urged young people to get vaccinated, with one member of the team sharing a personal story of how the disease impacts so many lives. White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports.