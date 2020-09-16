Home
Clicks
41
California County Commissioner says Antifa is behind the wild fires
Tesa
47 minutes ago
The Clackamas County Board of Commissioners held an emergency meeting to consider a declaration of emergency to address an outbreak of wild fires throughout the County
