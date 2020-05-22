Clicks37

The Vortex — Arrest Bill Gates

Gesù è con noi
1
Get the Truth. Join Church Militant today: bit.ly/37rYn55 Go to our website to watch thousands of hours of Catholic content. www.churchmilitant.com Sign up for a Premium account. www.churchmil…More
Get the Truth. Join Church Militant today: bit.ly/37rYn55 Go to our website to watch thousands of hours of Catholic content. www.churchmilitant.com Sign up for a Premium account. www.churchmilitant.com/gopremium Follow us on Social Media! CM Twitter – twitter.com/church_militant (@Church_Militant) Michael Voris — twitter.com/michael_voris Facebook – www.facebook.com/ChurchMilitantcom/ (ChurchMilitantcom) Instagram – www.instagram.com/churchmilitantcom/ (@churchmilitantcom) Write to us! Questions? questions@churchmilitant.com Got a news tip? tips@churchmilitant.com General inquiries: contact@churchmilitant.com
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

DEFENSA DE LA FE
  • Report
Responsible for killing millions of aborted babys and to push for killing vaccines and man made viruses. He needs to face international court for magnicide
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up