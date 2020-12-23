St. Francis of Assisi is credited with creating the first nativity scene [4][5] in 1223 at Greccio, Italy, [4][6] in an attempt to place the emphasis of Christmas upon the worship of Christ rather than upon secular materialism and gift giving. [7][8] Staged in a cave near Greccio, St. Francis' nativity scene was a living one [4] with humans and animals cast in the Biblical roles. [9] Pope Honorius … More

St. Francis of Assisi is credited with creating the first nativity scene [4][5] in 1223 at Greccio, Italy, [4][6] in an attempt to place the emphasis of Christmas upon the worship of Christ rather than upon secular materialism and gift giving. [7][8] Staged in a cave near Greccio, St. Francis' nativity scene was a living one [4] with humans and animals cast in the Biblical roles. [9] Pope Honorius III gave his blessing to the exhibit. [10] Such pantomimes became hugely popular and spread throughout Christendom. [9] Within a hundred years every church in Italy was expected to have a nativity scene at Christmastime. [6] Eventually, statues replaced human and animal participants, and static scenes grew to elaborate affairs with richly robed figurines placed in intricate landscape settings. [9] Charles III, King of the Two Sicilies, collected such elaborate scenes, and his enthusiasm encouraged others to do the same. [6]

A tradition in England, United Kingdom involved baking a mince pie in the shape of a manger to hold the Christ child until dinnertime when the pie was eaten. When the Puritans banned Christmas celebrations in the 17th century, they also passed specific legislation to outlaw such pies, calling them "Idolaterie in crust". [6]

