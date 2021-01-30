EWTN News Nightly | Friday, January 29, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: As the annual March for Life kicked off Friday--which honors and celebrates the dignity and sanctity of unborn children … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: As the annual March for Life kicked off Friday--which honors and celebrates the dignity and sanctity of unborn children and their mothers--it did so under a brand new White House administration that stands in stark contrast with the previous administration on abortion and protecting unborn children. Sister Deirdre Byrne shares her thoughts on this year's march, the importance of defending the unborn and pregnant mothers, and the changes we're seeing as a new administration reverses many pro-life policies. Plus, a new poll finds a majority of Americans, including those who call themselves "pro-choice," support significant restrictions on abortion. Meanwhile, the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington reports a dramatic increase in the number of new families seeking to adopt. And we take a look at the on-going preparations taking place in Portugal ahead of World Youth Day in 2023.