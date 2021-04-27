April 27 The First Reading breski1 Acts of the Apostles 11,19-26. Those who had been scattered by the persecution that arose because of Stephen went as far as Phoenicia, Cyprus, and Antioch, preachi… More

Acts of the Apostles 11,19-26.

Those who had been scattered by the persecution that arose because of Stephen went as far as Phoenicia, Cyprus, and Antioch, preaching the word to no one but Jews.

There were some Cypriots and Cyrenians among them, however, who came to Antioch and began to speak to the Greeks as well, proclaiming the Lord Jesus.

The hand of the Lord was with them and a great number who believed turned to the Lord.

The news about them reached the ears of the church in Jerusalem, and they sent Barnabas to go to Antioch.

When he arrived and saw the grace of God, he rejoiced and encouraged them all to remain faithful to the Lord in firmness of heart,

for he was a good man, filled with the Holy Spirit and faith. And a large number of people was added to the Lord.

Then he went to Tarsus to look for Saul,

and when he had found him he brought him to Antioch. For a whole year they met with the church and taught a large number of people, and it was in Antioch that the disciples were first called Christians.



Psalms 87(86),1-3.4-5.6-7.

His foundation upon the holy mountains,

the LORD loves:

the gates of Zion,

more than any dwelling of Jacob.

Glorious things are said of you,

O city of God!



I tell of Egypt and Babylon

among those who know the LORD;

of Philistia, Tyre, Ethiopia:

"This man was born there."

and of Zion they shall say:

“One and all were born in her;

and he who has established her

is the Most High LORD.”



They shall note, when the peoples are enrolled:

"This man was born there."

And all shall sing, in their festive dance:

"My home is within you."