As I write this, it is not known how much life is left for a Pole condemned to death of hunger and thirst. He is referred to and written as “SR”, apparently out of concern for the privacy of his data, but it is so dehumanizing that it robs his identity so it is easier to get on the agenda of events at Plymouth Hospital. I will write “Mr. Sławek”.

By the decision of English doctors, the English court and part of the Polish family (wife and children), Mr Sławek was sentenced to death by starvation because he had no chance of recovering from a vegetative state that followed a heart attack and one Brain damage did not improve. Several weeks of efforts to allow consultations with doctors from outside the hospital or to allow Mr Sławek to be transported to Poland are unsuccessful and subsequent complaints to the English court and the European Court of Human Rights are rejected. The film shows a man who reacts and cries to the voice of his relatives, which, according to experts, can prove that Mr. Sławek has passed from a vegetative state to a state of minimal consciousness, and the opinion of a neurologist from outside the hospital who analyzing his current condition, attention is not taken into account, because although a neurologist is a practicing doctor, he is also a priest who fights for his life. However, there is no doubt about the rejection of the request to keep Mr Sławek alive by the ECHR judge, a staunch supporter of euthanasia, who publicly expresses his opinion on the matter and accepts this practice. English decision-makers also do not want to agree to transport Mr Sławek to Poland, fearing that he might die during the trip, which would “expose him to an unworthy death”;. It is worth more hunger and thirst than the risk of being transported by plane, adapted to this type of project, equipped with equipment like those found in the intensive care unit …The deep indignation of many Poles, the signing of appeals and the call on the authorities to intervene, shows that most of us do not allow the possibility of such treatment by English doctors and courts and recognize what is in Plymouth as a common crime on Majesty of the law happens, euthanasia through hunger.But that is not a precedent. This is NORMALITY accepted by local society and a defense of the system that gave itself the right to choose who can be treated and who must die as it is too costly to keep alive and its Organs used for transplants for others can be in a “more useful” perspective after restoration.The tragic story of Mr. Sławek, an individual example of the victory of the civilization of death over the civilization of life, is also a reminder of those who have not previously dealt with events in Western societies in the hope that the However, it will protect Poland from the flood of liberal attitudes. relativize evil and even convince it that what was once evil is a human good and a right. Sick children, frail elderly people with dementia, disabled, involuntarily conceived children are useless to society, create healthcare costs and only cause trouble for their loved ones, making their lives less comfortable than they’d like. Their “best interest” is that they go without any problems because the lives of those that remain is much more precious.The civilization of death has not yet flooded us, but it will not be a tsunami that disrupts our social order and values overnight. Its agendas are already in force in our country and are gaining more and more space in public spaces. However, the fact that Mr Sławek’s tragic fate aroused so much outrage, sympathy and demand for state action, which, as you can see, is still seen by citizens as responsible for the lives and safety of citizens Hope. Hope that this western NORMALITY is not accepted by the Poles. I hope that not only we, but also our children and grandchildren will be part of a community where human life from beginning to end is of the highest value and the struggle for it is more important than the struggle to painlessly kill a carp.