In this episode of The Catholic Talk Show, the guys talk about great movies that every Catholic should watch. 1. The Passion of The Christ 2. Nacho Libre 3. Molokai: The Story of Father Damien 4. … More

In this episode of The Catholic Talk Show, the guys talk about great movies that every Catholic should watch. 1. The Passion of The Christ 2. Nacho Libre 3. Molokai: The Story of Father Damien 4. For Greater Glory 5. Unplanned 6. Silence 7. Romero 8. Doubt 9. The Song of Bernadette 10. There Be Dragons 11. The Scarlet and the Black 12. A Man For All Seasons