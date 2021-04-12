THE CONVERSATION | Declan Ganley: Ireland's Constitutional Right to Public Worship. An excerpt from Fr. Brendan Kilcoyne's recent sit-down with Irish entrepreneur and businessman Declan Ganley. They … More





An excerpt from Fr. Brendan Kilcoyne's recent sit-down with Irish entrepreneur and businessman Declan Ganley. They discuss here Ganley's upcoming court case against the State's Covid-19 Level 5 restrictions on religious services.



Full length interview coming soon.



-



"On March 23 2021, the state was given two weeks to clarify whether there is a law against masses being held in public. The instruction was made by Judge Charles Meenan, as part of the constitutional case being taken by businessman, Declan Ganley.



Mr Ganley's lawyer's used a procedural hearing to raise the question as to whether the ban on Mass in Ireland actually exists in law. They cited a recent report by the Irish Human Rights & Equality Commission, made up of senior constitutional law experts, which states that there is, in fact, no ban on the holding of public Mass.



The matter is due to be heard again on April 13th."



More here:



Irish Human Rights & Equality Commission Report on Religious service and the rule of law,

available here:



-



Visit our website:



-

-

-



---------------- SUPPORT US ----------------



Patreon:



PayPal:



Our work won't be possible without your help. Thank you! ...And a special thank you to those who have already given us so much support!



---------------- FOLLOW US ----------------



W E B S I T E

immaculataproductions.org



F A C E B O O K

facebook.com/ImmaculataProductions



I N S T A G R A M

instagram.com/ImmaculataProductions



T W I T T E R

twitter.com/immaculatamedia



L I N K E D I N

linkedin.com/in/ImmaculataProductions



V I M E O

vimeo.com/immaculataproductions



E M A I L

info@immaculataproductions.org



All Rights Reserved © 2021, Immaculata Productions THE CONVERSATION | Declan Ganley: Ireland's Constitutional Right to Public Worship.An excerpt from Fr. Brendan Kilcoyne's recent sit-down with Irish entrepreneur and businessman Declan Ganley. They discuss here Ganley's upcoming court case against the State's Covid-19 Level 5 restrictions on religious services.Full length interview coming soon."On March 23 2021, the state was given two weeks to clarify whether there is a law against masses being held in public. The instruction was made by Judge Charles Meenan, as part of the constitutional case being taken by businessman, Declan Ganley.Mr Ganley's lawyer's used a procedural hearing to raise the question as to whether the ban on Mass in Ireland actually exists in law. They cited a recent report by the Irish Human Rights & Equality Commission, made up of senior constitutional law experts, which states that there is, in fact, no ban on the holding of public Mass.The matter is due to be heard again on April 13th."More here: gript.ie/…g-state-given-two-weeks-to-clarify-law-about-mass/ Irish Human Rights & Equality Commission Report on Religious service and the rule of law,available here: tcdlaw.blogspot.com/2021/03/religious-services-and-rule-of-law.html Visit our website: immaculataproductions.org ---------------- SUPPORT US ----------------Patreon: patreon.com/immaculataproductions PayPal: paypal.me/ImmaculataProctions Our work won't be possible without your help. Thank you! ...And a special thank you to those who have already given us so much support!---------------- FOLLOW US ----------------W E B S I T EF A C E B O O KI N S T A G R A MT W I T T E RL I N K E D I NV I M E OE M A I Linfo@immaculataproductions.orgAll Rights Reserved © 2021, Immaculata Productions