HOLY MONDAY + + +In the Gospel of the Mass on Monday March 29 ...« Mary took a twelve-ounce jar of expensive perfumemade from essence of nard, and she anointedJesus’ feet with it, wiping his feet with her hair.The house was filled with the fragrance. But Judas Iscariot,the disciple who would soon betray him, said:“That perfume was worth a year’s wages.It should have been sold and the moneygiven to the poor.”Not that he cared for the poor—he was a thief,and since he was in charge of thedisciples’ money, he often stole some for himself. »(John 12, 3-6)The perfume of the soul is love ...The soap of the soul is the Sacrament of Forgiveness ...Through this Sacrament, we always live freefrom false gestures of lovewho hide the smell of evil disguised as good,as long as we want to get rid ofthis poisoned perfume bottle.(L.C.)