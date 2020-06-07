@realDonaldTrump tweet that shows he is one of them.

So, @realDonaldTrump, how are you effectively holding accountable the ones responsible for these trumped up wars?
US/NATO/West Armies were Magog for Gog, the Antichrist, done their service for him, and now the latter discards them, fittingly because those who serve other gods multiply their sorrows.
The problem you see is that he knows that (as the tweet shows), but, even so, he does nothing to make them pay, right?
They are all complicit: The UN, Congress, et al.
Countries and lives were destroyed, people maimed.
Christians and ancient Christian communities destroyed. - The ultimate target.
@eticacasanova he's been effective already. He has more to do. But he is one man with no allies even in his administration. Prayer is the most powerful weapon we have. Why not do that?
I don't know anything about that, I just asked. What I do know is the huge damage to millions of lives, and no one, it seems, will pay for it in this world.... That, for sure, would hace been something to protest: entire countries were wiped out...
@Jmy1975 Er ... from your own comment , the one who touted himself as a swamp drainer is himself a toothless swamp creature.