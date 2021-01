The Sisters of the Home of the Mother will begin the process to open the Cause of beatification & canonisation of Sr Clare Crockett later this year. They’re looking for testimonies of her life & … More

The Sisters of the Home of the Mother will begin the process to open the Cause of beatification & canonisation of Sr Clare Crockett later this year. They’re looking for testimonies of her life & reports of favours. Contact: friendsofsrclarecrockett@yahoo.com