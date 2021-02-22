FEBRUARY 23, 2011

FEBRUARY 23, 2011DAILY PRAYER WITH REGNUM CHRISTITHE ZEAL OF CHARITYFebruary 23, 2011Memorial of Saint Polycarp, bishop and martyrFather Edward Hopkins, LCMark 9:38-40John said to Jesus, "Teacher, we saw someone driving out demons inyour name, and we tried to prevent him because he does not followus." Jesus replied, "Do not prevent him. There is no one who performsa mighty deed in my name who can at the same time speak ill of me.For whoever is not against us is for us."Introductory Prayer: Lord Jesus, I believe in you and in all theexpressions of your goodness and love in my life. I believe in yourEucharist, where you have made yourself my bread and a prisoner oflove to teach me goodness of heart. I trust that you can train myheart to react more as you do, with forgiveness and blessing. I loveyou, Lord; I wish to love you with my prayer and increased charity.Mary, teach me to love with the heart of your son.Petition: Make my heart more like yours, Lord.1. A Son of Thunder The young apostle says with uncontrolledfervor, "We tried to prevent him." They obviously acted first andconsulted Jesus only afterwards. What moved them? What so often movesus--a sense of righteous zeal! We know or think we know what isright. "Let no one step out of line, or we will let him know!"Moreover, this person "does not follow us," so he should not be ableto act in your name! What is this "Son of Thunder" missing? Is notthe mightiest deed an act of charity? How often do I make rashjudgments without really knowing the full picture and withoutconsulting Jesus first?2. Judgments of Gospel Charity Jesus does not hesitate to offer apositive judgment. Mighty deeds in his name can be found only in onespeaking well of him. Moreover, beyond logic, Jesus possesses adeeper insight. He reads all actions with a heart of charity. Hisjudgments will always be colored by his looking to find the very bestin each person. His every action will be interpreted by love. In suchmanner he interprets well the actions of the woman who wipes his feetwith her tears and hair, of the paralytic lowered from the roof, ofthe tax collector who climbed a tree to see him. Do I judge otherswith a heart filled with gospel charity, or am I very quick to spotfaults? Are my impulses modified by my experience of Christ's lovefor me?3. For or Against Him? Jesus presents a simple principle forjudging. Unless a person shows himself to be against us, consider himfor us. We should fight to help others be "for us." "Believe all thegood you hear and only believe the evil you see."This supposition ofgoodness runs contrary to our tendency to judge and speak evil ofothers with a minimum of evidence while demanding disproportionateproofs to credit them for good. Is it my job to find deformities in amember of the Body of Christ? A good person sees with eyes ofgoodness. Why can I not find excuses for the weakness and failings Isee in others? Why is it so easy to speak poorly of others, to pointout their defects and to fall into slander or gossip? Would theanswer be found in the narrow or stingy dimensions of my own heart?Conversation with Christ: Dear Lord, grant me a heart overflowingwith your love. Make charity my first reaction, my constant hope andmy irresistible tendency. Open my eyes in faith to see you working inpeople of all backgrounds and faiths. Help me to dismiss allpersonal, unnecessary judgments with an assumption of charity. May Iwin souls with my goodness and never be without charity in my fightfor your Kingdom.Resolution: I will counter every thought against charity with twothoughts of charity. I will counter every word against charity withtwo words of sincere charity for the one maligned.