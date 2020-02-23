Archbishop: Stop Clapping At Mass

Archbishop Socrates Villegas, 59, of Lingayen-Dagupan, Philippines, urged the faithful to abstain from clapping during Mass.In his Lenten message, Villegas notices that Mass is the memorial of Calvary, “Who would have clapped at Calvary? Would the Blessed Mother and John the Beloved have clapped?”And, “Who claps while others are in pain?”Priests should stop encouraging people to clap during their [especially in the Philippines much too long] homilies to keep them awake, Villegas insists.