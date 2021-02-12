President Joe Biden warns on China: ‘If We Don’t Get Moving, They’re Gonna Eat Our Lunch’ President Joe Biden warned Thursday that China is working on new rail initiatives and seeking a new way to … More





President Joe Biden warned Thursday that China is working on new rail initiatives and seeking a new way to power automobiles--investing billions of dollars--and that the US needs to step up. The president was meeting with senators at the White House to talk about plans for improving the infrastructure in the United States, which is in need of substantial overhaul and upgrade in many places. At the same time, the White House said in a statement concerning a phone conversation President Biden had with China's president that: "President Biden underscored his fundamental concerns about Beijing's coercive and unfair economic practices, crackdown in Hong Kong, human rights abuses in Xinjiang, and increasingly assertive actions in the region, including toward Taiwan." EWTN News Nightly White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: