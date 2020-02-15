Clicks30
St Claude de la Colombière SJ
St Claude de la Colombière SJ, the Jesuit confessor of St Margaret Mary Alacoque holds in his hand a book inscribed with the reproach of the Sacred Heart of Jesus who "loves and is not loved". This statue of the Saint is outside the Jesuit church in Paray-le-Monial, and today (15 Feb) is his feast day.
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
