World Over - 2020-03-05 - Steven Mosher with Raymond Arroyo

STEVEN MOSHER, China expert and president of the Population Research Institute with analysis of the current status of the Catholic Church in China under the Vatican-China agreement, and the recent attacks on retired Hong Kong Bishop, Cardinal Joseph Zen for his outspoken opposition to the agreement.
