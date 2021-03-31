St. John Henry Newman—Mental Sufferings of Our Lord in His Passion | Catholic Culture Audiobooks “... as His atoning passion was undergone in the body, so it was undergone in the soul also.” Today’s … More

“... as His atoning passion was undergone in the body, so it was undergone in the soul also.” Today’s episode is a re-release of a reading that we first published on Good Friday last year. Since our back-catalog of audiobook episodes is restricted to those who register for free at CatholicCulture.org, we’ve decided not only to re-release this for the upcoming Sacred Triduum, but to keep it available permanently on the Catholic Culture YouTube channel. Written by this show’s patron saint, John Henry Newman, this reading is best listened to in silence (perhaps even in prayer, making it the subject of a meditation by listening in one sitting). However you listen, make this a part of your Good Friday observance. LINKS Mental Sufferings of Our Lord in His Passion full text:

