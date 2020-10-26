New Zealand Bishops Endorse Francis’ Homosex Union

Auckland Bishop Patrick Dunn, the President of the NZ Bishops, welcomed Francis’ controversial views regarding civil unions.“I endorse the reported comments of Francis,” he told Catholic.org.nz (October 24). Bishop Dunn’s attitude has been to favour uncritically those pushing the homosex agenda.There is a lavender mafia amongst the clergy of his diocese who have been promoted by him for decades.In September 2017, Dunn advocated for the homosex activist James Martin SJ calling one of his books “like an answer to [my] prayer.” He went on discussing the argument that “devout Catholics” say that our first responsibility is “to tell people to stop sinning.” His questionable reply, “That was generally not the approach taken by Jesus.”It comes as no surprise that Dunn has virtually no seminarians and those he has are mostly from overseas.