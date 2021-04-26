Clicks8
India struggles to contain COVID-19 crisis. The World Health Organisation has described India’s struggle with COVID-19 as “beyond heartbreaking” with the nation recording more than a million new …More
The World Health Organisation has described India’s struggle with COVID-19 as “beyond heartbreaking” with the nation recording more than a million new cases in the past three days.
This comes as hospitals are overwhelmed, running out of oxygen and struggling to source basic medical supplies.
