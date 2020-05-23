Trump Wants Mass Back – Bishops Don't

US President Donald Trump said on May 22 that houses of worship are “essential places that provide essential services.” He added that “we need more prayer, not less.”
Trump is rarely seen in a church. “Some governors have deemed liquor stores and abortion clinics as essential but have left out churches and other houses of worship. It’s not right,” he insisted.
The Washington State Bishops (Seattle's Etienne, Yakima's Tyson, and Spokane's Daly) defied Trump in a statement the same day claiming that Masses were cancelled "not out of fear," but out of "our deepest respect for human life and health.”
The bishops claim a “desire” to bring people back to Mass “as quickly as possible.” But, “We will wait to schedule out public worship when it is safe and we are prepared to do so.”
