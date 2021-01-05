North Queensland hit with intense rainfall as BOM issues severe storm warning | ABC News. Parts of north and far north Queensland are hit by massive rainfall in the aftermath of ex-Tropical Cyclone … More





Parts of north and far north Queensland are hit by massive rainfall in the aftermath of ex-Tropical Cyclone Imogen with flooding in the Ingham area after 122 millimetres fell in one hour. Subscribe:

Main image supplied: Bedrock Village



