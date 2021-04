Paul tells us:“Such confidence we have through Christ toward God. Not that of ourselves we are qualified to take credit for anything as coming from us; rather, our qualification comes from God.” 2 Corinthians, chapter 3, verses 4-5In short, our trust in God comes from God.It’s nice to know that everything real and good comes from God. This is the best assurance we have, divine assurance. And it doesn’t cost anything.Book: Let's be LovedNormand Thomas