304. Let’s dive in

It’s quite difficult to believe that one person would not want God’s Love. Let’s dive into his Love now.Let’s read:“Remember your compassion and love, O Lord; for they are ages old.” Psalm 25, verse 6Why should we say, “Remember your compassion and love, O Lord; for they are ages old?”Wouldn’t it be better to say: “Lord, your compassion, your Love is always with me!”But what is written in the Psalm is, “Remember, Lord.” Does the Lord need to remember about his Love? No need for him to remind himself of it. He is Love.It’s certain that when we are suffering, it is possible to think that God has let us down. We would like him to remember, we plead him to not let us down. But it isn’t so.Even in suffering, the Lord is always with us, with the same infinite Love, with the same tenderness and compassion, the same mercy at every moment, totally and continually. We think that God will remember, but it is we who must remember that God is here, now, with us.Shouldn’t we be remembering his Love?God’s Love is priceless. God is not a mystery. Nor is he a mystery to himself. The greatest mystery is that we don’t really understand God. We’re still not totally convinced that he is Love. The mystery is on us. It is we who don’t understand how deeply God Loves us. This is a mystery! Jesus wants us to do exactly as he does, to Love.Book: … for LoveNormand Thomas