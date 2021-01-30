Fear not little flock ~ Fr. Linus Clovis. Homily of Fr. Linus Clovis - The Gospel According to St Luke 8 32-34 32 Now a large herd of swine was feeding there on the hillside; and they begged him to … More

Fear not little flock ~ Fr. Linus Clovis.Homily of Fr. Linus ClovisThe Gospel According to St Luke 8 32-3432 Now a large herd of swine was feeding there on the hillside; and they begged him to let them enter these. So he gave them leave. 33 Then the demons came out of the man and entered the swine, and the herd rushed down the steep bank into the lake and were drowned.34 When the herdsmen saw what had happened, they fled, and told it in the city and in the country.--Intro/Outro Audio from:Jeffrey Ostrowski - “Ave Maria” (Tomás Luis de Victoria)