Bill Clinton Introduces Abortion Pill After Encouragement To "Eliminate The Poor" With It Bombshell: Bill Clinton directed the FDA to import the abortion pill into the US after receiving a letter … More

Bill Clinton Introduces Abortion Pill After Encouragement To "Eliminate The Poor" With It



Bombshell: Bill Clinton directed the FDA to import the abortion pill into the US after receiving a letter from a Roe v. Wade attorney encouraging him to use it to “eliminate the barely educated, unhealthy, and the poor” “I’m not advocating some sort of mass extinction for these unfortunate people. Crime, drugs, and disease are already doing that,” says the lawyer.