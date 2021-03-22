Hail Mary! A Statue Vandalized in 2020, However ‘The Spirit is Never Broken’ Broken does not apply to the spirit of Mary the biblical mother of Jesus represented in this video by a statue at Resurrec… More

Hail Mary! A Statue Vandalized in 2020, However ‘The Spirit is Never Broken’

Broken does not apply to the spirit of Mary the biblical mother of Jesus represented in this video by a statue at Resurrection Church in Brooklyn, New York. Filmed by Bill Russo on March 15, 2021 the statue shows only the outward worldly material damages not how strong, intact and how alive the spirit is. ‘Ave Maria’ vocalist is Teo Ricciardella. The Resurrection Church is located at 2331 Gerritsen Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11229. Telephone 718-743-7234