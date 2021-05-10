'Israeli Forces STORM al-Aqsa Mosque as Tensions Rise Over Jerusalem Evictions' Israeli forces have stormed Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque compound after a night of violence. Officers in riot gear … More

'Israeli Forces STORM al-Aqsa Mosque as Tensions Rise Over Jerusalem Evictions' Israeli forces have stormed Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque compound after a night of violence. Officers in riot gear clashed with Palestinian protesters in the city's worst unrest in years. Hundreds were injured in the clashes and at least 228 people had to be taken to hospital. The al-Aqsa Mosque has become a flashpoint for protests as Palestinians decry evictions by Jewish settlers. ODN