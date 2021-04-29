Doctor: There are at least 80 studies, 26 trials on use of Ivermectin vs COVID-19 A doctor from the Philippines strongly defended the use of ivermectin for preventing and treating COVID-19, pointing… More

A doctor from the Philippines strongly defended the use of ivermectin for preventing and treating COVID-19, pointing to “80 clinical studies” which support his arguments, and alluding to “bias” and conflicts of interest, which have led medical bodies to be reluctant about promoting the drug.

Appearing on Philippine television channel ABS–CBN, Dr. Benigno Agbayani answered a range of questions about the efficacy and safety of the drug, as well as the peculiar reticence to recommend it for treating COVID-19.