Anima Christi - Catholic Mediaeval Prayer Song

This is a Catholic medieval prayer who has been attributed to many saints including Blessed Bernardino de Feltre, Saint Thomas Aquinas, and Saint Ignatius of Loyola.It was actually msot likely a … More

This is a Catholic medieval prayer who has been attributed to many saints including Blessed Bernardino de Feltre, Saint Thomas Aquinas, and Saint Ignatius of Loyola.It was actually msot likely a prayer song written by pope John XXII, who according to some sources grated this prayer an indulgence of three thousand days. In the Avignon library there is a prayer book of the cardinal, Peter of Luxembourg, who died in 1387, which contains the Anima Christi in a very similar form to the current one. It has also been found in an inscription in the courtyard of the maidens of the Alcázar of Seville from the time of Pedro I of Castilla. It appears at the beginning of the Spiritual Exercises of Saint Ignatius of Loyola, which probably contributed to the myth that the song was authored by him. This was originally scheduled as Good Friday song, but we may have a better song for Good Friday. Lyrics: Anima Christi, sanctifica me. Corpus Christi, salva me. Sanguis Christi, inebria me. Aqua lateris Christi, lava me. Passio Christi, conforta me. O bone Jesu, exaudi me. Intra tua vulnera absconde me. Ne permittas me separari a te. Ab hoste maligno defende me. In hora mortis meae voca me. Et jube me venire ad te, Ut cum Sanctis tuis laudem te, In saecula saeculorum. Amen.